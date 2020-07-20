County Road 12: Troy’s Bama in a Box

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of Alabama companies are really struggling during the coronavirus. But, one small start up company in Troy is trying to make a difference.
“Bamainabox.com is based here in downtown Troy,” said owner Angi Horn Stalnaker. “We are a subscription based service which sends a box of five to seven quality goods made in Alabama, right to your door.”
Inside every box is a detailed description of what’s inside and how you can order directly from the company. Laney Kelley has worked with Angi the last few years on several different projects. She’s really enjoying this one.
“I basically help pack up the boxes, take orders, print labels, do the tracking numbers, whatever needs to be done,” said Kelley.
“We started researching and found almost everything we use every day can be found by a company that’s made in Alabama,” said Stalnaker. “Unfortunately most of these companies don’t have the marketing money to compete with foreign conglomerates.”
“There’s over 500 products made in Alabama,” said Kelley. “So every month when you open the box there will ever be repeated. We have enough for seven years worth of boxes.”
Bama in a Box has shipped a little homemade love all over the state, and all over the country, even Hawaii.
″The goal here is you will like something in here and then reach out to the company and buy more of it,” said Stalnaker.
You can get a subscription for one month or three months and enjoy a little bit of sweet home Alabama, thanks to bamainabox.com in Troy, out along County Road 12.
