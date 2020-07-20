City of Florence issues 8 new business licenses in June

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Florence from adding new businesses in June.
Mayor Steve Holt announced Monday eight new businesses that received a license last month.
See the businesses below:
- Flo Glo - 333 E. College St.
- The Donut Shoppe - 909 Florence Blvd.
- M & G Cleaning Group - 623 S. Seminary St.
- La Tropicana - 1615 N. Pine St.
- Shoals Drywall & Beyond - 1413 N. Wood Ave.
- Rich Broke Boutique - 403 E. Tennessee St.
- Shoals Sugaring - 312 N. Pine St.
- Valor Counseling - 1954 Jackson Rd.
The list included professional service providers, a donut shop, a boutique and an ice cream shop.
If you are interested in opening a business in Florence, please contact Melissa Bevis, Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.
