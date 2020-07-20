Candlelight vigil Monday in honor of Congressman John Lewis & Rev. C.T. Vivian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will host a candlelight vigil Monday night, July 20, to honor civil rights icons Congressman John Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian.
The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Kelly Ingram Park.
80-year-old John Lewis died just hours after the passing of the Rev. C.T. Vivian who was 95. Both civil rights champions worked with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the fight for equality and justice.
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will join several community partners in delivering comments during the vigil.
Also, Birmingham City Hall will be lit up in red, green, gold and black all week in honor of Congressman Lewis and Rev. Vivian. These colors are used during Black History Month and Juneteenth.
