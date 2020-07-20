Brown making an impact on and off the court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Missouri rising sophomore Kobe Brown enjoyed his first season of SEC basketball.
“It was definitely good experience,” Brown said. “It was real fun. Every game was loud, the gym was shaking, the floor shaking, it was a fun experience. Coming from high school being one of the biggest ones, to college where I was one of the smaller ones. The physical adjustment was the biggest thing.”
Kobe averaged five points and three rebounds in eighteen minutes of play last season. He understands he’s a cornerstone for the future of Mizzou basketball moving forward.
“It’s exciting, it’s exciting. I’ve worked for it, and I continue to work for it, so I just make the most of it.”
The biggest accomplishment for Brown came off the basketball court. He was named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.
“It shocked me honestly,” Brown said. “I was at a workout, and when I got done, I checked my phone and I was tagged in all this stuff, and it said SEC Honor Roll. I couldn’t believe it. I put in a lot of work over the school year and school wise. A big credit to my parents, Coach (Cuonzo) Martin. Just make them proud was big to me.”
