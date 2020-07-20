Awards ceremony for Madison Police officers involved in controversial 2019 shooting put on hold

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A ceremony to honor the officers involved in the 2019 shooting death of Dana Fletcher has been put on hold.
In a statement, Madison Police Chief David Jernigan said, “Following reports of an officer ceremony last week, Mayor Finley and I immediately decided timing is not optimal, and we have put the ceremony on hold.”
Jernigan also said, “The officers involved in this incident displayed bravery in defending themselves, other officers and the public at Planet Fitness last fall which was was validated following the Madison County District Attorney’s official report.”
That investigation by Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard went through the timeline of the confrontation between Madison Police officers and Dana Fletcher.
The situation began with Madison Police officers being called to the Planet Fitness on Highway 72, on Oct. 27, 2019.
Officers said Dana Fletcher and another woman were inside the gym causing a disturbance. This led to an altercation in the gym’s parking lot between officers and Fletcher.
During a struggle with Fletcher, officers shot and killed him after he did not follow multiple orders and a taser proved to be ineffective.
During the investigation, Broussard broke down screen shots of surveillance video and body camera footage, part of which showed Fletcher with a gun.
During recent protests, people have continued to call for the full body camera footage to be released. Madison Police have not so far, because they anticipate a lawsuit to be filed in the case.
There is no word on whether or not the ceremony will be rescheduled.
Here is the full stated from Chief Jernigan:
“Following reports of an officer ceremony last week, Mayor Finley and I immediately decided timing is not optimal, and we have put the ceremony on hold. The officers involved in this incident displayed bravery in defending themselves, other officers and the public at Planet Fitness last fall which was was validated following the Madison County District Attorney’s official report presented to the community on November 15, 2019. This decision was made Friday afternoon at 3:30pm after discussions with Mayor Finley, however original reporting was not followed up.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.