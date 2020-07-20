Anonymous donor gives $50,000 to Calhoun Community College

The anonymous donor shares their personal story and hardship while being enrolled in college and almost being forced to drop out of school. Overcoming those obstacles, the donor was able to graduate and became an educator thanks to donor scholarships that offered much-needed support to students. During their tenure in education, the donor witnessed student hardships that were very similar to their personal experiences. A need to ‘pay it forward’ was ignited, specifically to adults needing direct assistance with furthering their education and career goals.