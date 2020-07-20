Anonymous donor gives $50,000 to Calhoun Community College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The College Foundation is excited to announce that it has received a $50,000 Estate Gift from an anonymous donor to support continuing education for GED graduates.
According to Johnette Davis, Calhoun Foundation Director, “Not only will this generous gift provide our adult learners with the opportunity to advance their skillsets by obtaining certifications at the College, but it will also assist in creating a broader career path that will increase their annual salaries.”
The anonymous donor shares their personal story and hardship while being enrolled in college and almost being forced to drop out of school. Overcoming those obstacles, the donor was able to graduate and became an educator thanks to donor scholarships that offered much-needed support to students. During their tenure in education, the donor witnessed student hardships that were very similar to their personal experiences. A need to ‘pay it forward’ was ignited, specifically to adults needing direct assistance with furthering their education and career goals.
The Calhoun GED Endowment for Hope Scholarship will provide two $1,000.00 scholarships per academic year to graduates of Calhoun’s GED program. The College’s Adult Education department has developed an application to screen candidates. At this time, the requirements of the student include displayed perseverance, diligence, and potential financial need. Recipients of the scholarship will be expected to work closely with the Calhoun advising team to enroll in a qualifying program.
“As we so often say in Calhoun’s GED department, we live to make a difference,” commented Davis. “The special donor who has such a big heart will continue educating generations of GED graduates from years to come,” added Davis.
The Calhoun Foundation hopes to award the first scholarship recipients from this endowment during the fall 2020 semester.
To learn more about the many ways to support or give to the Calhoun Foundation through stocks, estates, planned giving, scholarships, etc., please visit www.calhoun.edu/give. You may also contact Johnette Davis at 256-890-470 johnette.davis@calhoun.edu.
