Ala. teachers group wants schools to stay virtual until virus numbers decrease

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of a growing Facebook group that calls itself Alabama Teachers Against COVID-19 wants all state schools to go virtual until the COVID numbers go down.
The group’s founder, Tracey Davis, says that opening schools right now is not safe.
Davis says there are too many unanswered questions about testing, quarantines, who is at risk, and availability of substitutes.
“We’re data-driven decision makers, Alabama teachers are, and the data supports that the only low-risk form of teaching and learning is virtually and that’s what we want. We want to save lives. We do not want to put ourselves, we do not want to put students, we do not want to put student families or our own families in danger,” she said.
Davis says this teachers group plans to demonstrate in Montgomery on Thursday in front of the state Capitol to make their stand known for virtual schools.
It’s a choice they hope to see become reality for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
