Ala. DHR responds to report of safety issues, abuse at child treatment facility

“What we learned through the ADAP report is absolutely unacceptable. We have children in all four of these facilities, so I sent the Deputy Commissioner for Children & Family Services and the Family Services Director to observe the four facilities in our state. Alabama DHR licenses the locations in Montgomery and Tuskegee, while the Alabama Department of Mental Health licenses the locations in Owens Crossroad and Courtland. Our investigation into the facilities that we license is ongoing. Our staff has visited with each of our children in these facilities and we have placed additional supports for these children and youth to better ensure their safety until we can further assess and fully investigate these matters.”