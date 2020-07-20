Active search underway for suspect in Tuscaloosa apartment homicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are actively searching for a man suspected of a homicide in Tuscaloosa.
Police say a warrant for 23-year-old Eric Markett Hayward has been issued after a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon at Rum Creek Apartments.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Leonna Tucker.
Anyone who has any information to his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, or their local law enforcement.
There is no additional information available at this time.
