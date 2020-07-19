State lawmakers reflect on John Lewis’ impactful life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mentor, a colleague, a friend, and a father figure is how Alabama congresswoman Terri Sewell remembers civil rights icon, John Lewis
“The way John took me under his wing when I arrived in Congress and the special bond we had sharing Selma was so special,” said Sewell.
Throughout his life, Lewis stood for people’s rights.
“He was a moral compass. He said that we had a moral obligation to say something, to do something in the face of injustices and he always reminded us of the importance of love triumphing over hate. He personified that, and in this moment when this country is still grambling with social unrest and injustices, his words ring out true more than ever,” said Sewell.
Lewis was one of the most prominent figures in the civil rights movement.
Lewis was one of the most prominent figures in the civil rights movement. He never stopped causing good trouble as he liked to say.
Leaving his mark on congresswoman Sewell’s and other Alabama lawmaker’s hearts like Senator Doug Jones.
“John’s life was an unbroken thread from a painful past to a more hopeful future. john recognized so much has been accomplished but he also noticed there is so much needed to be done and now that torch has passed,” said Jones.
That’s the same message Sewell said.
She says he had the fight inside of him.
That passion wouldn’t let him stop pushing for change.
“He believed in a beloved community on earth and I know that he’s taking his heavenly place now,” said Sewell.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.