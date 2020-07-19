Local organization host family read-in for social justice and equality

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Ending racism and social injustices one book at a time! That’s the goal of one organization who held an event on Sunday in Huntsville’s Big Spring Park.
The event was started by a group of moms who wanted to bring awareness to racism and social injustices that’s happening nationwide, including the death of George Floyd.
The Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform joined the group to provide kids the opportunity to read books and learn about racism.
“It provides a safe space, but also a collective collaborative space for other families who may be at different stages of knowledge when it comes to civil rights, social justice and things of that nature,” said Angela Curry, Liason of Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform.
Some of the books that were read include Antiracist Baby and other topics that promote inclusion, diversity, and civil rights issues.
These people in attendance say the topics are timely and informative for kids to learn about due to the racial climate.
“It puts the history in children’s books, it helps educate them and teach them what’s happening, so that when they get older they won’t have to go through it,” said Austin Weld.
Curry said as a black mother of 4 kids, it’s a priority for her to start having conversations in the home about racism.
“The schools don’t teach as it relates to comprehensive American history so as a mother, I did my part at home,” said Curry.
She’s hopeful other families will join in to help raise awareness and fight for change.
“I also hope that they get to see others that don’t look like them and understand that they are not alone in being concerned about issues that African American’s face in America,” said Curry.
In addition to the read in, organizers also set up a voter’s registration booth.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.