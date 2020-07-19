Hot week ahead with 90s and storm chances

Isolated downpours and thunderstorms will diminish after sunset tonight.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with warm and muggy conditions, lows will be in the low to middle 70s. Another very hot and humid day is in store for Monday with partly cloudy skies and a heat index as high as 104 degrees in the afternoon, a few isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms are expected to develop after lunch into the afternoon.
The work week ahead is also very typical of July weather. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s on Tuesday with pop-up showers and storms. There is a better chance of more widespread rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.
The 90s are not going anywhere anytime soon and models are hinting at a possible heat wave building in by the end of July.
