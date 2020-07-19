Foggy for your Sunday Morning

Visibility is being impacted early this Sunday morning, with some heavy fog here in the Valley.
Already humid for our morning with temperatures settled in the mid-70s. We can expect another hot one as we head into the afternoon hours with highs ranging in the lower 90s.
Heat indices will once again be in the triple digits. Mostly sunny conditions are expected for our day ahead with some periods of rain off to our east. Around the noon hour we see some showers pop-up and then clear around sunset this evening.
We end with partly cloudy skies this evening.
For the start of your workweek, temperatures return to the mid-90s and will continue in the 90s for the majority of the week. Storm chances increase headed into Monday and are likely for our Wednesday. We finish off next week with some sun.
