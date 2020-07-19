Decatur City Schools suspending summer learning, modifying summer activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools summer learning programs have been suspended, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
The programs were set to begin Monday.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said a decision will be made this week on whether the programs will be cancelled entirely.
Athletics and band summer programs are also facing changes. They will be divided into groups of 20 or less during activities.
Satterfield said the changes were "due to the ADPH issuance of the highest COVID advisory level" for the county.
The district’s reopening plan is set to be released Tuesday.
For more on this story, check out the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.