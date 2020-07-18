Sunny and Hot for your Weekend

Starting off our weekend morning muggy, but clear. For the morning, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures to rise quickly.
We are looking at the lower 90s for this afternoon and heat indices still top out in the triple digits.
Even though no warning or advisory is issued for the heat, limiting your time outdoors and in direct sunlight is still recommended. Today and tomorrow we are remaining unseasonably warm with some chance at rain running into the evening.
Sunday will be almost identical to today. For both today and tomorrow expect showers to pop up anytime after 1 pm and taper off by the late evening. Headed into next week, temperatures stay in the 90s, and we stay above average for most of the week.
We have a good chance at some slightly cooler temperatures moving into Wednesday thanks to some storms and rain. The extended forecast is looking hot and muggy for the next 10 days.
