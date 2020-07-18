Huntsville community honors fellow food trucker who passed away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A community honored one of its own in the best way.
On Friday evening, food trucks lined downtown Huntsville to raise money for Chris Kelley’s family. Kelley died earlier this week.
Downtown Huntsville Inc. posted about his death, saying he was a beloved member of the food truck community.
So Friday evening, food trucks created dishes that paid homage to him.
He started one of Huntsville’s first food trucks: Badd Newz BBQ.
The funds raised go to his family.
“We’re a close-knit family. And like I said, Chris is such a big part of the food scene here in Huntsville that it just took us all by surprise that he passed away, and whatever we can do to help him and his family get through this, we’re going to get together and do that,” said Thomas Poux, owner of Fire & Spice Tex-Mex Smokehouse.
If you want to donate, you can give money to a memorial fund at Redstone Federal Credit Union.
