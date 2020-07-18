Funeral today for NASA’s “Engine Man” who helped put man on the moon

(WAFF) - Alex “Mac” McCool, fondly called the “Engine Man” who helped put man on the moon, passed away this week. He was almost 97 years old.
McCool worked on Redstone Arsenal in the 1950s and became a charter member of the Marshall Space Flight Center in 1960. In addition to helping launch Apollo 11, he was also a key figure in designing and developing the Jupiter, Redstone and Mighty Saturn V engines.
In the years after he retired from NASA in 2004, McCool was a fixture at the US Space and Rocket Center, educating the next generation and sharing war stories with contemporaries.
His funeral is set for today.
After helping hoist humans to the heavens, he now hopefully has the best view of all.
