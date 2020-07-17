Suspect sought, accused of throwing hammer at woman in Eva

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joshua Adam Campbell, 32, of Cullman.
He is wanted in relation to an incident that took place in Eva on July 13.
Investigators say surveillance video shows him throwing a hammer at a woman. Deputies say she was taken to the hospital and later released.
Campbell is wanted on three warrants for second-degree assault, first-degree theft of property and interference with 911.
If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact Investigators at 256-560-6192 or 256-350-4613.
