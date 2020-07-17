Suspect arrested in Florence homicide

Suspect arrested in Florence homicide
Gary Duane White (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 17, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 8:43 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide on Hermitage Drive.

Police say they were called to the Southern Oaks apartment complex Thursday night around 10 p.m. after a man was found bleeding and unresponsive.

He was rushed to the North Alabama Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Police identified him as 38-year-old Kwame Thomas.

It was determined that during an altercation Thomas received lacerations to his body resulting in a large amount of blood loss.

Gary Duane White, 50, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested a traffic stop Friday evening.

White is charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

