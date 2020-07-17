Sunny and Hot for our Friday Afternoon

The heat advisory issued Thursday has now been lifted from the western Tennessee valley.
We are still hot for our Friday even though no issues are in effect. Highs will remain in the lower 90s this afternoon and heat indices have dropped a few degrees, but stay in the lower 100s. So we can still expect another hot day here in northern Alabama.
Clouds will continue to build throughout the afternoon helping to break up that sunshine and giving us a slight break in heat. A few pop-up storms are possible as we head into the evening. For your weekend, we continue in the lower 90s under sunny conditions.
Saturday, highs will top off near 95 under mostly sunny skies. Both Saturday and Sunday have slight chances of storms headed into the evening, but our greater chances won’t roll in until later next week.
Monday and Tuesday are almost identical, but moving into Wednesday we see a change in temperatures. We have been trekking above average this week and will continue to going into a majority of next week. Wednesday, our rain and storms will cool off us slightly and we are looking at a daytime high in the upper 80s.
