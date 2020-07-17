School supplies to buy this tax-free weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tax-free weekend starts today! Many of you parents often use this time to get the kids all they need for school, but with so much uncertainty about the fall, you might be wondering what supplies you should buy this year…
Fortunately, the answer to that question is simple. Whatever your child would normally need for school, you’re advised to get.
“Our standard of learning and expectation for instruction is going to be the same whether they’re at home or whether they’re on campus with us,” says Keith Trawick, Supervisor of Student Services for Madison County Schools. “So, the supplies will still be the same.”
That means get all the basics – notebooks, calculators, writing utensils… and if you’re uncertain about something, many school systems also have supply lists posted online.
For Madison County Schools’ supply lists, click here.
For Huntsville City Schools’ supply lists, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.