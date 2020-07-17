Road rage investigation leads to multiple arrests

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are in jail following a road rage incident Monday that left a victim’s vehicle covered in bullet holes.
Isaiah Shakur Watson, 23 of Decatur, is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond set.
James Mathew Owens III, 21 of Madison, is in jail in Madison County on unrelated charges. He is awaiting extradition to Limestone County and will also be charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
On Monday, the 911 center received multiple calls from witnesses who reported that a gray Pontiac G6 was chasing a white Ford F-150. The passenger was reported hanging out of the Pontiac’s window shooting at the truck.
The incident began at Balch Road and Highway 72 in Madison County, when the driver of the Pontiac swerved in front of the Ford and cut the driver off. The victim passed the Pontiac in the other lane, and the drivers exchanged hand gestures and continued west on Highway 72.
The Pontiac caught up to the Ford near County Line Road as they entered Limestone County, and the passenger emerged from the window and fired a pistol with an extended magazine at the Ford. The truck was riddled with bullet holes as the suspects chased the victim and continued to fire until a round nearly struck the victim, causing him to drive into a ditch.
The driver of the truck was able to engage his 4-wheel drive and escape the driver of the Pontiac, which sustained heavy damage to the undercarriage as it crossed the median and lost power shortly afterward. The offenders abandoned the vehicle.
Investigators towed the vehicle and obtained a search warrant. Inside the car they found spent shell casings, an extended 30-round pistol magazine, a driver’s license and personal effects belonging to Owens, and items belonging to Watson.
Watson was determined to be the owner and driver of the vehicle, and Owens was determined to be the shooter. Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residential property in Huntsville based on evidence obtained.
On Thursday, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Huntsville Police Department, investigators arrested Watson at the Huntsville residence. Shortly after Watson was arrested, Owens called investigators to turn himself in to authorities.
Both were arrested without incident.
