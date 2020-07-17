Reopening plan revealed for Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools have released their reopening plan. That plan can be viewed here.
There will be in-school learning or virtual learning. Parents have until 5 p.m. on July 24 to decide.
For students going back to the classroom, one-third of students will return Aug. 10, one-third on Aug. 11, and one-third on Aug. 12. Then all students will return on Aug. 13.
That will give teachers a chance to adjust and prepare for students.
Masks will be required for staff and students, but they’ll build in break times.
The district posted that they can’t guarantee every student will be 6 feet apart with its current enrollment numbers.
