Petty Mulls NBA Draft or Return to Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The deadline is near for Huntsville native and Alabama basketball standout John Petty. Either stay in the NBA Draft, or return to Tuscaloosa.
“As of right now, I’m taking it day by day, working out, staying in shape, staying fit,” Petty said during a workout in Huntsville. “It’s plenty of pros and con’s of both going to the NBA, living out my dream, but it’s also a pro of going back to school as well and getting my degree, either one of those really isn’t a bad choice.”
Petty averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal per game. He also shot 44 percent from three-point range, earning him Second Team All-SEC honors. JP still connected with his teammates during process.
“I’ve been fine tuned with the team, making sure I’m still one of the leaders on the team, so I’m still connected with everybody, because you never know,” Petty added. “I may have to come back to school, and I may have to play with them next year. So I’m acting as if I’m coming back next year. "
Regardless of his decision, Nate Oats has stayed in constant contact with John. In the end, the decision will fall on the shoulders of the Huntsville native.
“He was always was going to be in my corner, and he kept his word. he checks up on me, he talks to me. I talk to my teammates, like I said, I’m in fine contact with everybody back in Alabama. So, it’s been a great process so far, hopefully it ends the way I want it. As of now, i’m waiting patiently and just being humble.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.