One killed in overnight wreck on Old Monrovia Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in an overnight wreck on Old Monrovia Road and Research Park Boulevard early Friday morning.
The call came in from a witness around 1:45 a.m.. Police tell us that only one car was involved and it hit a pole. It’s not clear at this time what caused the wreck.
One person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. A traffic investigator says the area of Old Monrovia and Research Park will be blocked for several hours Friday morning.
