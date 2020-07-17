One killed in overnight wreck on Old Monrovia Road

One killed in overnight wreck on Old Monrovia Road
Emergency crews respond to a deadly wreck Friday morning on Old Monrovia Road (Source: WAFF)
By Kellie Miller and Mike Brown | July 17, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 4:08 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in an overnight wreck on Old Monrovia Road and Research Park Boulevard early Friday morning.

The call came in from a witness around 1:45 a.m.. Police tell us that only one car was involved and it hit a pole. It’s not clear at this time what caused the wreck.

One person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. A traffic investigator says the area of Old Monrovia and Research Park will be blocked for several hours Friday morning.

