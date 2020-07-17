3 more warrants issued after Thursday protest at Alabama capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is bringing charges against three more people who were involved in a protest that took place outside the Alabama capitol Thursday.
Warrants have been secured for John Zippert, 74, Faya Rose Toure, 75, and Juan McFarland II, 25, with one count each of “Deface any Public Building or Public Property,” says Capt. Saba Coleman.
Thursday, police announced warrants have been issued for Karen Jones, 45, and Johnny Ford, 77, for the same crime.
Police were called in after Members of the group The Alabama Save OurSelves Movement for Justice and Democracy wrote “Black Lives Matter, Expand Medicaid” in spray paint on the road in front of the Alabama capitol.
Police said the paint was deemed noncompliant because organizers failed to request and obtain proper permitting and prior approval, which resulted in a crew being dispatched to the area.
