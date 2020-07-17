2 Limestone Correctional Facility staff members test positive for COVID-19

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more staff members at Limestone Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ADOC says these individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care providers.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services is working to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct or prolonged exposure to these staff members.
ADOC reports that so far, 97 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff statewide remain active. One hundred thirty-four staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
One hundred and forty-six total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the statewide inmate population, with 100 of them remaining active.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.