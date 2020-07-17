Instrumental space flight figure Alex McCool passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fifty-one years ago, Apollo 11 was headed to the moon. One of the instrumental figures in getting that Saturn V rocket off the ground, died this week and will be buried Saturday.
Alex “Mac” McCool, fondly called “the Engine Man,” was almost 97. But don’t let that age fool you. He started at Redstone Arsenal in the 1950s, became a charter member of the Marshall Space Flight Center in 1960, worked there 44 years until he was 80, and was still very involved in space until just last week.
McCool retired from his paying job at NASA in 2004, but NASA and his work there never left him. In the years since, he was a fixture at the USSRC, a devoted volunteer docent, a “white coat” who educated the next generation and shared war stories with near contemporaries.
“When I tell this story, I get goose bumps at the back of my neck,” McCool once said during an interview in December 2018.
Space stories weren’t boring if McCool was telling them.
“Think what it takes now, we’re getting ready to be going to the moon, OK. I got to be going 25,000 miles an hour. That’s supersonic, OK. It’s going to take me three days to get there. I got to go a quarter of a million miles,” he said
McCool was a key figure in designing and developing the Jupiter, Redstone and mighty Saturn V engines, even working on the shuttles. But it wasn’t all about the propulsion; it was about the people.
People like Huntsville astronaut Jan Davis.
“He actually interviewed me and hired me into NASA. The best balance of technical and safety and programmatics of any manager that I’ve ever worked with, and I learned a lot from him. I sure will miss him,” Davis said.
McCool was also a tremendous influence on Jody Singer, MSFC’s first female center director.
“He was a mentor and friend to me and a giant upon whose shoulders I stand today...He would remind us of his priorities in this order: faith, then family, then work. Looking back, that’s one of my favorite things about him,” Singer said.
McCool was very spiritual. He taught Bible study and said it was a Christmas Eve flight over the moon in 1968 that was one of the highlights of his career.
“To me, in my heart, Christmas Eve, it will be an emotional thing, I know it will because things really worked out. Apollo 8 was emotional, it really was. No question. I don’t take away from Apollo 11, that’s what it was all about, but these are steps, we had to climb up these steps to get there,” McCool once said.
Alex McCool - helping hoist humans to the heavens - who hopefully now has the best view of all.
McCool’s visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Whitesburg Baptist Church’s south campus with a funeral to follow at 11 a.m.
