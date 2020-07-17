Huntsville Hospital sites experiencing COVID-19 test delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital reports that one of the state’s primary labs that tests specimens for COVID-19 is reporting a “major system overload.”
Hospital officials say the resulting malfunction is causing delays in getting results from collection sites all over the state, including Huntsville Hospital sites.
“We apologize for the delay. We will continue calling patients when we receive results from the lab,” marketing director Susan Esslinger said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.