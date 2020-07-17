Huntsville Hospital drive-thru testing sites changing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital has announced some changes to its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
The new schedule for drive-thru collections will be at these locations and times:
July 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at John Hunt Park
July 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Union Chapel MB Church (Winchester Road) - Not at John Hunt Park
July 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at First MB Church (Blue Spring’s Road) - Not at John Hunt Park
July 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Union Chapel MB Church (Winchester Road) - Not at John Hunt Park
July 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Progressive Union MB Church (Brandon Town Road) - Not at John Hunt Park
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.