Hot weekend ahead with slightly better rain chances

For the weekend, very similar to Friday afternoon but with slightly better chances at some rain. We are seeing a few stray showers pop up after 1 p.m. for your Saturday afternoon and highs remaining in the lower 90s. Sunday, we can expect heat indices to stay in the triple digits and the high close to 95. Rolling into your work week we have a decent chance at some storms, but our biggest impact will be on Wednesday when we see those temperatures take a slight dip back into the 80s.