Highway 72 motorcycle crash results in 1 death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police released details of a deadly crash on Highway 72 Thursday evening.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 16, officers from the West Precinct responded to Highway 72 West and Jeff Road for a single motorcycle crash.
John Howard, 51 from Ardmore, was westbound on Highway 72 West on his Harley-Davidson when he left the roadway to the right. Howard struck a culvert head on.
Howard was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained in the crash but was later pronounced deceased in the emergency room.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Huntsville Police Department. Alcohol along with aggressive operation is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.