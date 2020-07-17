Governor Ivey reviewing health safety proposal from state leaders for back-to-school

“Although the ALSDE submitted its initial Roadmap to Reopening Schools in June, we adhered to a recent request by Gov. Ivey to explore the content of an additional plan proposed by state legislators and the Alabama Association of School Nurses. Governor Ivey asked that a modified proposal be submitted to her by today, Friday, July 17, 2020. The ALSDE submitted the modified plan to the Governor on Thursday, July 16. State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey has opted to allow ample time for the Governor and others to review the modified proposal before speaking about it or providing the document publicly. Early next week, once the plan has been reviewed, we will announce an opportunity for the press to have their questions answered.”