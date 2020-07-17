Fultondale man missing after boat capsized on Smith Lake

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is searching for a missing 26-year-old Fultondale man on Smith Lake.
Troopers in Marine Patrol said Dustin New’s boat was found capsized in the Cullman County portion of the lake.
ALEA’s Marine Patrol, along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit, have partnered with Logan, Crane Hill and Trimble Volunteer Fire Departments, and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team in the search for New.
