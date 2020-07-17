Florence police investigate late night homicide

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are investigating a late night homicide on Hermitage Drive.
Police tell us they were called to the Southern Oaks apartment complex Thursday night around 10 p.m. after a man was found bleeding and unresponsive.
He was rushed to the North Alabama Medical Center, and later pronounced dead.
Police are calling the death a homicide, but they are not commenting on how the man was killed. The victim has not been identified.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (256) 760-6500 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP with the message.
