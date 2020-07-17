First Alert Weather Day due to high heat

Another warmer and muggy start to the day today and that paints the picture of what this afternoon will be like today as well. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 70s in some spots and will continue to warm throughout the day. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to a heat. While, the Heat Advisory for Northwest Alabama has been cancelled, that doesn’t meant the heat has been cancelled. Afternoon high temperatures will be into the low 90s with feels like temperatures around 100-degrees, possibly as high as 103 to 104-degrees at times. While most of us will be sunny, a few spots may see an isolated storm fire up by midday and mid-afternoon, but slightly drier air in place will limit the storm coverage.