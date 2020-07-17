Decatur Morgan Fever Clinic relocating to Parkway Campus

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Morgan Fever Clinic is moving to Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus on Monday.
The clinic will be drive-thru/drive up only.
The clinic will operate Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon-1 p.m.-3 p.m. or until daily capacity is reached.
The hospital gave guidelines for patients:
The clinic is recommended for individuals exhibiting a broad range of symptoms associated with COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea. Asymptomatic individuals with recent exposure to COVID19 should also get tested.
No physician order is required.
At the clinic, patients will follow signs and stay in their cars with windows closed until given instructions
All assessments and testing will be done while patients are in their cars.
Patients should bring a driver’s license or photo ID, health insurance card, cellphone and a mask or face covering.
Visits will be billed to insurance. No money will be collected on site.
Hospital officials say turnaround time for COVID-19 test results is approximately one week. Patients will be notified of test results by phone.
Officials say anyone with a medical emergency, such as shortness of breath or respiratory distress should call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.
