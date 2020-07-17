COVID-19 adding extra concerns in extreme heat conditions

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - As WAFF 48 meteorologist Brad Travis and his team have been telling you, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to intense heat across the Tennessee Valley.
The heat is going to be a problem for the next several days.
Officials in Florence said luckily they haven’t responded to any emergency medical calls about the heat today.
The EMA director said the number one thing is to stay hydrated
Florence city and Lauderdale County EMA director George Grabryan said that if you are going to be out in the heat for a long period of time, make sure you drink plenty of water.
He said continue to take general precautions. If you quit sweating go indoors and try to cool off.
If it gets to the point to where you’re feeling ill and can’t cool down, go to the hospital or urgent care.
He also said that this summer heat is nothing new, but coronavirus has added more concerns.
“One of the things we’re concerned with is a lot of people staying inside and huddling together. Of course, COVID is something that transmit very well inside and then the added hazard of people who are wearing a mask and being overexerted much quicker wearing a mask,” said Grabryan.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.