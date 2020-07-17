Coin shortages across the country hitting your wallet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may soon hear a little less jingle in your pockets after coins are added to the long list of shortages due to COVID-19.
Drake State Community and Technical College, accounting professor Gladys Ayokanmbi said this shortage starts at the top of the ladder, and continues to the bottom.
“From a production point of view we have shortage there,” Avokanmbi said. “We are not going into the store to spend the money, we have the coins at home, and then they are not going into the circulations in the system.”
Ayokanmbi said this leaves some businesses without quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies.
Across town, general manager of Yellowhammer Brewing, Eric Couch, said his team has been producing hand sanitizer now since March. Couch said they have done this to offset the local shortage of the hand cleaner.
They not only sell it to customers, but they also donate it to those in need.
“We donate it to first responders, law enforcement, medical professionals, different people that need it,” Couch said.
For him, Couch said, it’s not about the money, but about the sense of community.
“It’s allowed us to be a better part of our community and we’ve got to connect with everybody,” Couch said. “It’s brought out a lot of great things, and we are going to get through this.”
Couch also said they are preparing for an aluminum shortage next.
“A couple of our suppliers reached out to us and said that they were going to be running short, so to stock up now,” Couch said. “So we have been stocking up on cans getting ready for the winter.”
