Classes at University of Alabama going remote after Nov. 20

The schedule change comes after discussions with faculty and planning to provide the best results for the campus community. It aligns with guidance from the UA System Health and Safety Task Force to avoid unnecessary risks caused by holiday travel. Exceptions and accommodations may be provided for students based on specific academic program needs and in close consultation with their academic advisers and for international students or other students who may not have alternate living arrangements. Presently, we do not anticipate any changes to the spring academic calendar.