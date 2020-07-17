Athens City Schools releases reopening plan

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Schools leaders are also rolling out their reopening plans for the fall semester.
The Roadmap to Reopening plan was presented to and approved by the school board Thursday night.
Parents will have to choose between traditional classroom learning, and remote instruction.
School administrators say the plan is meant to be a “living document,” which will likely be updated throughout the school year.
Parents have until July 24 to register for whichever option they choose for their children.
School starts on Aug. 17.
