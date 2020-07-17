50 arrested in DeKalb County drug roundup

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 17, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 8:02 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a drug roundup operation on Wednesday netted 50 arrests in one day.

The operation was a planned warrant roundup and also involved saturation patrols and investigating citizen complaints of drug activity.

A large portion of the charges were for distribution of controlled Substances, which the warrants were obtained by the Narcotics and Interdiction Team after months of investigation.

Deputies say many individuals were arrested on new charges that resulted from traffic stops and narcotics found while serving the existing arrest warrants.

Local and state agencies assisted the DCSO with the operation including the Ider Police Department, Henagar PD, Mentone PD, Sylvania PD, Valley Head PD, Powell PD, Fyffe PD, Crossville PD, Alabama Pardons & Paroles, and ALEA Region F Drug Enforcement Task Force.

“We certainly did not take a break during the COVID-19 shutdown,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Our narcotics and interdiction team continuously developed new leads and built these cases. Much of the information used to build these cases started by information developed from arrests by our deputies and local police officers.”

“And as always, this operation was a success due to the support from our local and state agencies. I can’t think them enough for their hard work and commitment to helping us cleanup this county,” he said.

Those arrested in the operation:

Charles Jeffery Edwards (21 of Sylvania)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x6)

Stoney Lee Baugh (52 of Collinsville)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Skye Destin Bell (23 of Rainsville)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Illegal possession of prescription pills

Malachi Emmanuel Vaughan (21 of Dawson)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Raymond Labron Pope (45 of Section)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Lee Crocker (30 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

Derick Nash Farmer (23 of Powell)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance

Hannah Skye Blansit (23 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance

o First-degree possession of marijuana

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Alan Wilborn (59 of Sylvania)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamie Adam Edmondson (30 of Henagar)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance (x2)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

o Resisting arrest

o Attempt to elude

Michael Logan Hall (19 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

Joyce Faulkner (69 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance

Stacie Jean Brown (43 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance

Isaac Edwards (20 of Sylvania)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (x2)

o Illegal possession of prescription pills

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

Matthew Alexander Dover (20 of Fyffe)

o First-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Kyle Richards (37 of Crossville)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x3)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (x2)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance (x3)

o First-degree possession of a forged instrument

Cody Allen Bell (28 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x6)

o Trafficking any illegal drug - morphine

Nykeia McElrath (21 of Valley Head)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x2)

o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

William Seay (36 of Rainsville)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Austin Wagner (23 of Rainsville)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Amanda Ayers (35 of Crossville)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x2)

Morris Brown (46 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x3)

Maddison Pruitt (21 of Sylvania)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance

Jerry Galloway (43 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Sonya Whitten (48 of Boaz)

o Warrants for failure to appear

Deena Woodard (54 of Collinsville)

o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Howell (43 of Ider)

o Warrant for criminal trespassing

Chadwich Rhudy (41 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Warrant for failure to appear

Tiffany Moore (32 of Oneonta)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

Whitney Scott (37 of Dawson)

o First-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Hurley (49 of Collinsville)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Warrant for failure to appear

Edna Sue Johnson (58 of Ider)

o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Neil Edmondson (76 of Ider)

o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Gafford (41 of Mentone)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Tillman (35 of Mentone)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Probation violation

o Failure to appear (x4)

Autumn Cook (33 of Valley Head)

o Unlawful possession of controlled substance

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Failure to appear (x3)

Bradley Bell (49 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x7)

o Trafficking in any illegal drug

Michael Anthony Rogers (28 of Menlo, Ga.)

o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana (x2)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Failure to appear (x3)

o Failure to comply

Mary Teresa Galloway (49 of Rainsville)

o Failure to comply

Joshua Scott Anderson (37 of Henagar)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

o Third-degree escape

Katelin Land (26 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

o Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

o Failure to appear (x3)

Steven Michael Spencer (51 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Teresa Chantal Spencer (37 of Fort Payne)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Lisa Green (43 of Flat Rock)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Fields (45 of Henagar)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Sidney Northrup (56 of Fort Payne)

o Court-ordered warrant

Selena Kilgo (37 of Crossville)

o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamie Porter (48 of Grove Oak)

o Failure to appear

Amanda Lancaster (40 of Boaz)

o Illegal possession of prescription drugs

Darrell Rayford Hancock (40 of Boaz)

o Unlawful possession of prohibited beverage

Terry Swearengin (32 of Boaz)

o Resisting arrest

o Attempt to elude

o Carrying a pistol without a permit

o DUI (other substances)

