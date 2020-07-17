50 arrested in DeKalb County drug roundup

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a drug roundup operation on Wednesday netted 50 arrests in one day.
The operation was a planned warrant roundup and also involved saturation patrols and investigating citizen complaints of drug activity.
A large portion of the charges were for distribution of controlled Substances, which the warrants were obtained by the Narcotics and Interdiction Team after months of investigation.
Deputies say many individuals were arrested on new charges that resulted from traffic stops and narcotics found while serving the existing arrest warrants.
Local and state agencies assisted the DCSO with the operation including the Ider Police Department, Henagar PD, Mentone PD, Sylvania PD, Valley Head PD, Powell PD, Fyffe PD, Crossville PD, Alabama Pardons & Paroles, and ALEA Region F Drug Enforcement Task Force.
“We certainly did not take a break during the COVID-19 shutdown,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Our narcotics and interdiction team continuously developed new leads and built these cases. Much of the information used to build these cases started by information developed from arrests by our deputies and local police officers.”
“And as always, this operation was a success due to the support from our local and state agencies. I can’t think them enough for their hard work and commitment to helping us cleanup this county,” he said.
Those arrested in the operation:
Charles Jeffery Edwards (21 of Sylvania)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x6)
Stoney Lee Baugh (52 of Collinsville)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Skye Destin Bell (23 of Rainsville)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Illegal possession of prescription pills
Malachi Emmanuel Vaughan (21 of Dawson)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Raymond Labron Pope (45 of Section)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Lee Crocker (30 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
Derick Nash Farmer (23 of Powell)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance
Hannah Skye Blansit (23 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance
o First-degree possession of marijuana
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Alan Wilborn (59 of Sylvania)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jamie Adam Edmondson (30 of Henagar)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance (x2)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
o Resisting arrest
o Attempt to elude
Michael Logan Hall (19 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
Joyce Faulkner (69 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance
Stacie Jean Brown (43 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance
Isaac Edwards (20 of Sylvania)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (x2)
o Illegal possession of prescription pills
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
Matthew Alexander Dover (20 of Fyffe)
o First-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Kyle Richards (37 of Crossville)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x3)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (x2)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance (x3)
o First-degree possession of a forged instrument
Cody Allen Bell (28 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x6)
o Trafficking any illegal drug - morphine
Nykeia McElrath (21 of Valley Head)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x2)
o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
William Seay (36 of Rainsville)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Austin Wagner (23 of Rainsville)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Amanda Ayers (35 of Crossville)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x2)
Morris Brown (46 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x3)
Maddison Pruitt (21 of Sylvania)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance
Jerry Galloway (43 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Sonya Whitten (48 of Boaz)
o Warrants for failure to appear
Deena Woodard (54 of Collinsville)
o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Howell (43 of Ider)
o Warrant for criminal trespassing
Chadwich Rhudy (41 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Warrant for failure to appear
Tiffany Moore (32 of Oneonta)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
Whitney Scott (37 of Dawson)
o First-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel Hurley (49 of Collinsville)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Warrant for failure to appear
Edna Sue Johnson (58 of Ider)
o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Neil Edmondson (76 of Ider)
o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Gafford (41 of Mentone)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew Tillman (35 of Mentone)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Probation violation
o Failure to appear (x4)
Autumn Cook (33 of Valley Head)
o Unlawful possession of controlled substance
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Failure to appear (x3)
Bradley Bell (49 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful distribution of controlled substance (x7)
o Trafficking in any illegal drug
Michael Anthony Rogers (28 of Menlo, Ga.)
o Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana (x2)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Failure to appear (x3)
o Failure to comply
Mary Teresa Galloway (49 of Rainsville)
o Failure to comply
Joshua Scott Anderson (37 of Henagar)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
o Third-degree escape
Katelin Land (26 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
o Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
o Failure to appear (x3)
Steven Michael Spencer (51 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Teresa Chantal Spencer (37 of Fort Payne)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Lisa Green (43 of Flat Rock)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Fields (45 of Henagar)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Sidney Northrup (56 of Fort Payne)
o Court-ordered warrant
Selena Kilgo (37 of Crossville)
o Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jamie Porter (48 of Grove Oak)
o Failure to appear
Amanda Lancaster (40 of Boaz)
o Illegal possession of prescription drugs
Darrell Rayford Hancock (40 of Boaz)
o Unlawful possession of prohibited beverage
Terry Swearengin (32 of Boaz)
o Resisting arrest
o Attempt to elude
o Carrying a pistol without a permit
o DUI (other substances)
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.