Alabama Community College System announces reopening plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Community College System announced its plans for reopening its 24 campuses statewide ahead of the Fall 2020 semester. The plans incorporate a combination of in-person, online, and hybrid instruction.
ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said the plan for the fall semester is “focused on maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our students, faculty, and staff and ensuring that each of our students is able to meet their individual educational goals.”
Each Alabama community college will develop its own specific operational plan. At a minimum, each plan includes these guidelines to maintain recommended social distancing guidelines and protocols:
- All in-person, on-campus instruction and labs will be completed by Thanksgiving. Any remaining instruction will be achieved remotely. Specific exceptions will be made for aviation and healthcare courses with stringent lab requirements that cannot be completed prior to Thanksgiving.
- On-campus instruction is encouraged only for courses in which outcomes cannot be measured or achieved remotely. Examples of these classes include those with a lab component or that are clinicals, preceptorships, and apprenticeships.
- All courses are developed to utilize a combination of online, in-person, and hybrid instructional formats as necessary.
- On-campus events and activities are limited to ensure compliance with all health and safety requirements.
- All faculty, staff, and students are expected to adhere to social distancing requirements and follow stringent hygiene protocols.
Earlier this week, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced the majority of fall and winter sports will be moved to the spring semester. That includes Alabama Community College Conference volleyball and basketball programs. Championship tournaments for those sports will be played in April. Spring sports, which includes baseball, golf, softball, and tennis, will proceed as normal. Cross-country will proceed with their fall regular and championship seasons.
