Work continues on plan to reopen Alabama schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State leaders are hashing out the details on how to keep kids safe when they return to school.
Gov. Kay Ivey asked State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey to provide more details by Friday on methods to keep students safe during the coronavirus.
The State Department of Education announced its “Roadmap to Reopening Alabama Schools” in June. But some lawmakers thought the plan did not provide enough guidance and equity for school districts.
Three state lawmakers spoke at the State Board of Education meeting Tuesday. Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia, and Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, provided a plan they believe would help give schools resources during the pandemic.
“No we may not be able to stop every COVID case there is, but at least we’d be able to minimize the risk,” Singleton said.
Three state Senators urged the board to agree with their plan to hire hundreds of more school nurses, test all K-12 students and build nurses stations in each school.
“They have a problem. We need school nurses,” Waggoner said.
Several board members were hesitant to the plan, citing a possible nursing shortage. That meeting even turned contentious during the discussions.
The state has millions of dollars from the federal government that can be used for reopening schools.
“I think the governor was very clear that we have federal money,” Mackey said. “She wants to make sure that we spend that money in a way that best supports wellness and, and supports our children in our local schools.”
The Alabama Association of School nurses says a survey of school districts showed about 18 percent of schools in Alabama do not have a nurse on campus at all times. About 84 percent of school districts responded in the survey.
