12 things to know about Alabama’s mask mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Thursday at 5 p.m., facial coverings will be required in public places in Alabama when in close contact with other people.
Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement in a news conference Wednesday morning.
Here are some key points from the order:
- The order applies when interacting in public within 6 feet of people from a different household.
- The mask or other facial covering should covers your nostrils and mouth at all times.
- The mask requirement goes into effect Thursday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m. It is currently set to expire on July 31.
- The order applies to indoor spaces open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.
- The order requires businesses to take reasonable steps to encourage mask use by employees and customers like displaying a sign.
- Businesses are not required to deny entry to people who aren’t wearing a mask, but they retain the right to do so.
- The order doesn’t apply to people 6 years of age or younger.
- The order doesn’t apply to people with a medical condition or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a facial covering.
- The order doesn’t apply while you are are consuming food or drink.
- The facial-covering requirement does not apply to people who are actively engaged in exercise or athletic activities.
- Masks or other facial coverings can be factory-made, homemade, or improvised from household items such as scarves, bandanas, or t-shirts.
- The penalty for violating the order can result in a $500 fine and/or jail time.
The governor’s office also released signs for businesses to display.
About half of all states now have some statewide face mask requirement in place, the latest effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
