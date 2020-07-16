15th annual sales tax holiday weekend to support small businesses, save money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents, this weekend is an opportunity for you to save money and stock up on back to school supplies.
Friday kicks off Alabama’s annual sales tax holiday weekend.
For 15 years, Alabama has held its sales tax holiday helping shoppers save money on a variety of products.
Shoppers will not be charged the state’s 4 percent sales or use tax for certain items.
“One is clothing that is valued per item $100 or less, books that are valued at $30 or less and a specific list of school supplies that are listed for $50 or less. Computers and computer equipment that are $750 or less and that includes laptops, tablets and printers and printer ink,” said Nancy King Dennis, Alabama Retail Association director of public relations.
This year, due to COVID-19, Dennis believes the weekend will be a great opportunity for people working from home or planning to study from home to purchase computers.
“A lot of folks are working from home and you don’t have to go back to school to participate in the tax free weekend. So if you’re in need for a computer and you can find one for $750 or less and you can save up to 10 percent and that’s $75 in savings,” said Dennis.
The Alabama Retail Association also said the weekend goes a long way toward supporting local businesses.
“So many local retailers offer the items and it’s a good time to support your local retailers especially now and it’s also a good way to get the economy going back again,” said Dennis.
The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17 and end at midnight on Sunday, July 19.
