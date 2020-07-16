Riverchase Galleria implements security measures to detect weapons

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Management for the Riverchase Galleria announced new security measures implemented at the mall to be able to detect weapons.
As a part of the Vapor Wake Public Safety Canine Program, specially trained canines will patrol with security officers to detect explosives and firearms.
“Riverchase Galleria has worked tirelessly to create a longstanding tradition as Birmingham’s premier shopping center. We welcome millions of visitors a year and strive to maintain a safe, peaceful environment for everyone. This new program was instituted as an additional measure of protection for our entire community,” said Mike White, senior general manager of Riverchase Galleria.
Paul Hammond, president of VWK9 explained: “It has always been VWK9′s mission to utilize our innovative techniques and patented training protocols to provide canine detection capabilities that address the increasing threats across our nation. The addition of firearms detection capability to our Vapor Wake® canines allows us to serve the public and assist in making our nation a safer place. It is an honor to support our local community and to provide our canines in support of Riverchase Galleria’s ownership, management, tenants, and patrons.”
The Galleria says it has a comprehensive security program that is both visible and behind the scenes.
Riverchase Galleria is a privately-owned property that strictly prohibits firearms and illegal weapons.
