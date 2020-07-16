Prim F. Escalona named interim U.S. Attorney after Jay Town’s resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General William P. Barr appointed Prim F. Escalona as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546.
As Interim U.S. Attorney, Escalona will serve as the Northern District of Alabama’s chief federal law enforcement officer, supervising an office of approximately 48 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, 38 support staff, and 12 contract support staff. Escalona will be responsible for prosecuting federal criminal offenses and representing the United States in civil litigation in the district.
“I am pleased to appoint Prim F. Escalona as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. Prim is a dedicated public servant with extensive legal experience. Prim’s commitment to preserving the rule of law and dedication to the mission of the Department of Justice will make her an outstanding U.S. Attorney for her home state of Alabama,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.
Escalona will serve as interim to replace outgoing U.S. Attorney Jay Town whose resignation was effective July 15 at midnight.
“Prim is an exceptional lawyer, an excellent manager, and a person of great integrity and the highest ethical standards. Prim has been front and center in our efforts to advance the Department’s legislative agenda with Congress, working on issues ranging from child exploitation to violent crime reduction,” said Stephen E. Boyd, Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Justice’s Office of Legislative Affairs, and a native of Birmingham, Alabama. “Prim played an integral role in the roll out of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the Department’s successful anti-crime initiative. PSN is based on building strong working relationships between the Department and the local law enforcement community, and I know Prim will enthusiastically bring that perspective to her work in the Northern District. Prim shares the values of the people of Alabama, and police forces across the state can rest assured that they have a strong ally in their U.S. Attorney.”
Escalona has held multiple leadership positions within the Department of Justice. For the past two years, Escalona has served in the Department’s Office of Legislative Affairs as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General.
