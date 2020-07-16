Multiple attorneys drop cases due to mask concerns at Madison County jail

She said, “For approximately two months, we had the ability to schedule free telephone calls with our clients on an unrecorded line which allowed us to better communicate with our clients and not enter the jail. That privilege was revoked on or about June 11, 2020. Inmates were still not afforded masks as of that date. It was a difficult decision to withdraw my name from the court appointed list after 21 years of indigent defense practice, but safety concerns were too great for my family.”