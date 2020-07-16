Madison County Health Department clarifies mask enforcement protocols

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are still a lot of questions about the mask orders in place. One of them: who regulates what?
For example, Madison County’s mask order went into effect last week and according to Cheryl Clay from the Madison County Health Department, they’ve been flooded with calls about people violating the order since day one.
Clay wants the community to understand that their department has no authority to monitor the public.
Instead, those complaints must be brought up to law enforcement.
The health department is able to respond to complaints about businesses not following safe practices.
In that case, the department would complete a field investigation and possibly suspend a company’s license if it does not comply.
Ultimately, Clay wants businesses to know that their department is always available to clarify the orders so that establishments can safely remain open with no penalties.
“We have been so proud of many of our food establishments because they have contacted us directly and say hey I’m a little confused… Can you explain it to me? Things are changing so quickly. We make sure that they understand what they are required to do and we are very glad that there are so many that want to follow the orders,” Clay said.
The statewide order will supersede the county order once effective on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Madison County Health Department will continue its role in monitoring businesses in the area.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.